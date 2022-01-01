Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Pentagon City

Go
Pentagon City restaurants
Toast

Pentagon City restaurants that serve boba tea

consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Boba Thai Green Tea $7.95
Lightly sweetened Thai green tea, topped with milk, and honey black boba | ICED | 24oz
Boba Thai Tea $7.95
Lightly sweetened classic Thai black tea, topped with milk, and honey black boba | ICED | 24oz
Uber-Tiger Boba Milk Tea$8.75
Purple sweet potato (Ube) shaken with organic black milk tea; paired with honey black boba
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Boba Thai Tea$7.95
Lightly sweetened classic Thai black tea, topped with milk, and honey black boba | ICED | 24oz
Boba Thai Tea $7.95
Lightly sweetened Thai green tea, topped with milk, and honey black boba | ICED | 24oz
More about Saigon Saigon

Browse other tasty dishes in Pentagon City

Vietnamese Coffee

Salmon

Cake

Curry Puffs

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chili

Cookies

Map

More near Pentagon City to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston