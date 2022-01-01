Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Pentagon City

Pentagon City restaurants
Pentagon City restaurants that serve chili

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Thai Chili Wings$17.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in spicy Thai chili sauce and lots of garlic. Served with kim chi and pickled radish.
More about Asia Bistro
PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Tofu Sauteed with Hot Chili and Lemongrass $17.00
Chicken in Hot Chili and Lemongrass$18.00
Chicken slow cook in special homemade sauce with hot chili and lemongrass. Served with steamed broccoli.
More about Saigon Saigon
Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1304 reviews)
Green Chili Breakfast Burrito $5.99
More about Commonwealth Joe

