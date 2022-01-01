Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve arugula salad

Mountain Madre

13 W Walnut St, asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad SIDE$5.00
More about Mountain Madre
Corner Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Corner Kitchen

3 Boston Way, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (11714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baby Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Shaved Pear, Honey Thyme Vinaigrette (GF, V)
More about Corner Kitchen

