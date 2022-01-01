Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Asheville
/
Asheville
/
Arugula Salad
Asheville restaurants that serve arugula salad
Mountain Madre
13 W Walnut St, asheville
No reviews yet
Arugula Salad SIDE
$5.00
More about Mountain Madre
SEAFOOD
Corner Kitchen
3 Boston Way, Asheville
Avg 4.7
(11714 reviews)
Baby Arugula Salad
$12.00
Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Shaved Pear, Honey Thyme Vinaigrette (GF, V)
More about Corner Kitchen
