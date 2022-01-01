Grilled chicken in Ashland
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️
|$14.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
|Grilled Chicken Burritos (2)
|$10.50
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
|Order of Grilled Chicken
|$6.99
An order of grilled chicken.