Fried chicken sandwiches in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Butcher Bar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
More about The Thirsty Koala
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Spicy Organic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00