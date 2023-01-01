Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
More about Butcher Bar
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Organic Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.50
More about The Thirsty Koala
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken SOLO Sandwich$8.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Yogurt brined fried chicken patty, pickles,
Pita Pan or Tzatziki Sauce & Fries or Salad
More about Pita Pan

