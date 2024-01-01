Lasagna in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve lasagna
Avalanche Pizza
329 E State St, Athens
|Sausage Bolognese Lasagna
|$10.99
Four slices of sausage bolognese lasagna roulade. Served with parmigiano, aged and fresh mozzarella, asiago, garlic ricotta, and basil. Your choice of red or white base sauce.
|Veggie Lasagna
|$10.99
Four slices of veggie lasagna roulade, zucchini, fresh mushrooms and spinach. Served with parmigiano, aged and fresh mozzarella, asiago, garlic ricotta, and basil. Your choice of red or white base sauce.