Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
Auburn
/
Auburn
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
Auburn restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
Chappy's Deli
754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup
$2.95
Fresh Fruit Cup
$2.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Acre
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn
Avg 5
(4105 reviews)
Fresh Fruit Cup
$3.00
More about Acre
Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn
Bread Pudding
French Toast
Naan
Tacos
Salad Wrap
Mango Lassi
Lassi
Salmon
More near Auburn to explore
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Prattville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston