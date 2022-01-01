Go
August First

149 S. Champlain St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)

Popular Items

EAT THE EAST$10.00
Egg, Cheddar, Arugula, Maple Curry Mayo, Cumin Onion Chutney, and Cilantro on Brioche.
THE VERMONTER$13.00
Turkey, Cabot Cheddar, Apple Chutney, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cranberry Mayonnaise on Country French.
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
with Cabot Cheddar on 7 Grain
BACON EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
with Cabot Cheddar on 7 Grain
CHICKPEA BOWL$14.00
Marinated Chickpea Salad, Mixed Baby Greens, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Sweet Pickled Zucchini, Chopped Herbs, Pickled Red Onion, Nutritional Yeast.
Choice of Honey Shallot Dressing, Maple Sage, or Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette.
Vegan / GF
BÁNH MÌ$14.00
Choice of Tofu or Chicken with Pickled Cabbage and Carrots, Cucumbers, Cilantro, Sriracha Mayo, and Chili Peppers on a Baguette.
CHILI CRISP TURKEY BLT$15.00
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Chili Crisp Mayo on a Baguette.
BLT ON A BAGUETTE$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayonnaise on a Freshly Baked Baguette.
AVOCADO TOAST$11.00
Smashed Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pickled Red Onion, Olive Oil Drizzle on griddled 7 Grain Bread. Add a Fried Egg for $2.
DAY MAKER$10.00
Egg, Cheddar, Bacon Fat Aioli, Tomato-Habanero Jam, Arugula, Red Onion on Brioche.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
149 S. Champlain St.

Burlington VT

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
