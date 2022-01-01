Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve salmon

Hooked image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hooked

45 W Thomas Place, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$17.00
salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch
Salmon$42.50
All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies
More about Hooked
Avon Bakery & Deli image

 

Avon Bakery & Deli

25 Hurd Lane, Avon

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon on Marble Rye$16.99
Smoked Salmon, Lemon-Dill cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers on marble rye.
Scottish Smoked Salmon Bagel$16.99
Euro-Organic Smoked Salmon with Lemon-dill cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers & lemon
Bagel w/Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese ONLY$15.99
Choice of bagel, Smoked salmon (lox) & cream cheese ONLY.
More about Avon Bakery & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Map

More near Avon to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston