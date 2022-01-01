Salmon in Avon
Hooked
Hooked
45 W Thomas Place, Avon
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$17.00
salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch
|Salmon
|$42.50
All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies
Avon Bakery & Deli
25 Hurd Lane, Avon
|Smoked Salmon on Marble Rye
|$16.99
Smoked Salmon, Lemon-Dill cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers on marble rye.
|Scottish Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$16.99
Euro-Organic Smoked Salmon with Lemon-dill cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers & lemon
|Bagel w/Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese ONLY
|$15.99
Choice of bagel, Smoked salmon (lox) & cream cheese ONLY.