Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve croissants

The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY CROISSANT$11.50
More about The Chimes
Croissant image

 

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
Spinach & Feta Croissant$3.25
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blck Ckn Croissant$13.95
A robust sandwich with a juicy, blackened chicken breast topped
with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on a
buttery croissant. Served with crinkle cut fries.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
CROISSANT$2.00
TURKEY CROISSANT$11.50
turkey served on a butter croissant and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles
More about The Chimes

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Lasagna

Chicken Caesar Salad

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

French Fries

Steak Burgers

Shrimp Basket

Chicken Burritos

Soft Shell Crabs

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston