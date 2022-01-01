Croissants in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve croissants
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|TURKEY CROISSANT
|$11.50
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant Sandwich
|$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
|Spinach & Feta Croissant
|$3.25
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|Blck Ckn Croissant
|$13.95
A robust sandwich with a juicy, blackened chicken breast topped
with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on a
buttery croissant. Served with crinkle cut fries.