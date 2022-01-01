Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale caesar salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

Kale Caesar Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
Kale / Banana Peppers / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons / Sunflower Seeds / House Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken or Shrimp at an Additional Charge)
More about The Overpass Merchant
Restaurant banner

 

FRESHJUNKIE

501 Main St., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar
More about FRESHJUNKIE
Restaurant banner

 

FRESHJUNKIE

4257 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar
More about FRESHJUNKIE

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Blt Salad

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Pasta

Walnut Salad

Taquitos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Pita Wraps

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston