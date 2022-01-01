Kale caesar salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve kale caesar salad
More about The Overpass Merchant
FRENCH FRIES
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Kale / Banana Peppers / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons / Sunflower Seeds / House Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken or Shrimp at an Additional Charge)
More about FRESHJUNKIE
FRESHJUNKIE
501 Main St., Baton Rouge
|KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar