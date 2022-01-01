Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Battle Creek

Go
Battle Creek restaurants
Toast

Battle Creek restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Serious Dogs image

 

Serious Dogs

55 20th St S, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gouda Mac & Cheese Side$4.99
Gouda Mac and cheese
Kraft Mac and Cheese$4.99
Kraft Mac & Cheese with choice of side and drink
More about Serious Dogs
WACO Kitchen image

 

WACO Kitchen

15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$5.00
More about WACO Kitchen
Territorial Brewing Company image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Territorial Brewing Company

1600 Avenue A, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$11.95
Our house-made spätzle covered in a sauce made of white cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Add a protein for an upcharge.
More about Territorial Brewing Company
JB Whiskey image

 

JB Whiskey

3905 Dickman Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Mac N Cheese Pizza$18.00
Pizza topped with our famous
house-made mac & cheese and bacon
Medium Mac N Cheese Pizza$14.00
Pizza topped with our famous
house-made mac & cheese and bacon
More about JB Whiskey
Griffin Grill & Pub image

 

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Smokehouse$11.50
More about Griffin Grill & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Battle Creek

Waffles

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Battle Creek to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston