Mac and cheese in Battle Creek
Battle Creek restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Serious Dogs
55 20th St S, Battle Creek
|Gouda Mac & Cheese Side
|$4.99
Gouda Mac and cheese
|Kraft Mac and Cheese
|$4.99
Kraft Mac & Cheese with choice of side and drink
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Territorial Brewing Company
1600 Avenue A, Springfield
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.95
Our house-made spätzle covered in a sauce made of white cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Add a protein for an upcharge.
JB Whiskey
3905 Dickman Road, Springfield
|Large Mac N Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Pizza topped with our famous
house-made mac & cheese and bacon
|Medium Mac N Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Pizza topped with our famous
house-made mac & cheese and bacon