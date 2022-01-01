Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Toast

Bay City restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Jalapeno Popper Sandwich$5.99
Full Jalapeno Popper Sandwich$8.49
More about The Souper Cafe
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Popper Flatbread$13.00
Freshly cut jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, breadcrumbs, mozzarella blend.
More about Tavern 101

