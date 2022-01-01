Greek salad in Beachwood
Beachwood restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Slyman's Tavern
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slyman's Tavern
4009 Orange Pl, Orange
|Choppped Greek Salad
|$9.99
mixed greens / tomato / red onion / cucumber / kalamata olives / feta
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
3439 West Brainard, Woodmere
|Greek Salad Small
|$8.88
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
|Greek Salad Large
|$11.11
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing