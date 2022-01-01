Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Beachwood

Go
Beachwood restaurants
Toast

Beachwood restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slyman's Tavern

4009 Orange Pl, Orange

Avg 4.2 (2662 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choppped Greek Salad$9.99
mixed greens / tomato / red onion / cucumber / kalamata olives / feta
More about Slyman's Tavern
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

3439 West Brainard, Woodmere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad Small$8.88
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
Greek Salad Large$11.11
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens

Browse other tasty dishes in Beachwood

Pesto Pizza

Nachos

Burritos

Tuna Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Quinoa Salad

Fried Pickles

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Beachwood to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston