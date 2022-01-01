Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Bellaire

Go
Bellaire restaurants
Toast

Bellaire restaurants that serve pretzels

Casa Bar and Grill image

 

Casa Bar and Grill

5711 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
jumbo pretzel$15.00
Chorizo Stuffed Soft Pretzel, Honey Dijon Dunk
More about Casa Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

5413 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Day Oktober To-Go$0.00
Brewed with heirloom Munich and Vienna malts, Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops, and fermented with yeast from a monastic brewery near Munich, this rich and smooth amber lager features notes of lightly toasted bread supported by a floral hop background. ABV 4.4%, 20 IBU
ADD Pretzel Stix (5)$5.00
More about CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellaire

Crab Cakes

Chocolate Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Chili

Gnocchi

Map

More near Bellaire to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (728 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston