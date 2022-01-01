Chicken salad in Bellefonte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governors’ Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
breaded or grilled chicken, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrot, tomato, onion
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$14.99
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber
More about The Governors’ Pub
Little Mamma's image

 

Little Mamma's

105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.50
Breaded Chicken Salad$10.50
BBQ Chicken Salad$10.50
More about Little Mamma's

