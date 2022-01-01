Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Deep dish pizza in
Bellefonte
/
Bellefonte
/
Deep Dish Pizza
Bellefonte restaurants that serve deep dish pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Governor's Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
Avg 4.5
(620 reviews)
DEEP DISH PIZZA-KIDS
$6.59
Baked flat bread with red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.
More about The Governor's Pub
Little Mammas
105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap
No reviews yet
16” Deep Dish Pizza
$21.99
More about Little Mammas
Browse other tasty dishes in Bellefonte
Meatloaf Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
Boneless Wings
Turkey Clubs
Garden Salad
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pretzels
Cake
More near Bellefonte to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Burnham
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Du Bois
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Saint Marys
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(297 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1442 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston