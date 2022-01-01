Salmon in Bellefonte
Bellefonte restaurants that serve salmon
Smokey Axe Grille
2042 Axemann Rd, Pleasant Gap
|Smoked Salmon Cobb
|$14.00
House Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbs
PIZZA
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,
|Salmon Dinner
|$20.00
roasted potato - house vegetable choice of: orange or apple bourbon glaze
|Salmon Salad
|$19.50
baby greens - carrots - feta - candied walnuts
choice of: orange glaze, apple bourbon glaze, or wasabi dressing