Burritos in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
CHIPOTLE King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.
RELLENO King Burrito$11.08
Chile relleno with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with ranchera sauce.
CALIFORNIA King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. trench fries. with lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with chilli sauce.
More about King Burrito
Louise image

 

Louise

2205 SW I Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
Burrito$13.00
fried potatoes, eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar, caramelized onion, peppers, flour tortilla | smothered in sausage gravy
More about Louise

