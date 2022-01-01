Burritos in Bentonville
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville
|CHIPOTLE King Burrito
|$11.08
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.
|RELLENO King Burrito
|$11.08
Chile relleno with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with ranchera sauce.
|CALIFORNIA King Burrito
|$11.08
Choice of meat. trench fries. with lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with chilli sauce.