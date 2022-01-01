Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve fish tacos

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#11 Fish Tacos$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
More about King Burrito
Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.95
More about Meld Kitchen
Beef 'O' Brady's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

