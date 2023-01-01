Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

 

Mrs. Shawarma - 713 SW A St

713 SW A St, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$9.50
Turnip pickles, cucumber pickles, parsley, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled onions, garlic sauce, tahini sauce
More about Mrs. Shawarma - 713 SW A St
Item pic

 

The Meteor - Bentonville

401 SE D Street, Bentonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$16.00
Shawarma spiced chicken, curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini, pickled peppers, black sesame seeds, cilantro, radish.
More about The Meteor - Bentonville

