Quesadillas in Bentonville
Bentonville restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville
|#5 Quesadilla Combo
|$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
|Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)
|$7.11
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.
|Quesadilla with Meat
|$9.02
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat, served with rice and beans.
Meld Kitchen
1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
|Kids Chick/cheese quesadilla
|$6.49
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)