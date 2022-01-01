Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bentonville

Bentonville restaurants
Bentonville restaurants that serve quesadillas

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

2000 s Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#5 Quesadilla Combo$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)$7.11
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.
Quesadilla with Meat$9.02
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat, served with rice and beans.
More about King Burrito
Meld Kitchen image

 

Meld Kitchen

1120 South Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Kids Chick/cheese quesadilla$6.49
More about Meld Kitchen
Steak Quesadilla image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2500 SW 14th St, Bentonville

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

