Fried rice in West Berkeley
West Berkeley restaurants that serve fried rice
Hana Japan Steak and Seafood - Berkeley Marina
235 University Avenue, Berkeley
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$7.50
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.50
NOODLES
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Thai Fried Rice Seafood
|$19.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
|Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice
|$19.95
|Thai Fried Rice Chicken
|$14.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes