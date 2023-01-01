Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in West Berkeley

Go
West Berkeley restaurants
Toast

West Berkeley restaurants that serve fried rice

Banner pic

 

Hana Japan Steak and Seafood - Berkeley Marina -

235 University Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$7.50
Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
More about Hana Japan Steak and Seafood - Berkeley Marina -
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice Seafood$19.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
Gra Prow Ground Pork with Fried Egg come with Rice$19.95
Thai Fried Rice Chicken$14.95
Thai-style fried rice with vegetables, egg, garlic, onion, green onion, and tomatoes
More about Thai Table

Browse other tasty dishes in West Berkeley

Curry

Quesadillas

Shrimp Fried Rice

Enchiladas

Super Burritos

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Fried Rice

Map

More near West Berkeley to explore

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston