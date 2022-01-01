Curry in West Berkeley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Curry Butternut Squash (V)
More about Tomate Cafe
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table Homemade Style

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)$19.95
Salmon tamarind curry sauce cabbage carrot zucchini baby corn แกงส้ม
(no coconut milk)
Yellow Curry with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)$17.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)
More about Thai Table Homemade Style

