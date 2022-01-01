Curry in West Berkeley
West Berkeley restaurants that serve curry
More about Tomate Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Roasted Curry Butternut Squash (V)
More about Thai Table Homemade Style
NOODLES
Thai Table Homemade Style
913 University ave, Berkley
|Salmon tamarind curry sauce แกงส้ม (no coconut milk)
|$19.95
Salmon tamarind curry sauce cabbage carrot zucchini baby corn แกงส้ม
(no coconut milk)
|Yellow Curry with Chicken
|$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, turmeric, potatoes, onion, carrots, and crispy shallots
|Panang Curry with Beef (Slow-cooked Beef)
|$17.95
(Gluten-Free) Authentic Panang curry. Rich and creamy. Slow-cooked in coconut cream, (Recommend order rice on the side)