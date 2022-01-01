Bigfork restaurants you'll love
More about Saddlehorn Bar and Grille
Saddlehorn Bar and Grille
14746 Yenne Point Rd, Bigfork
|Popular items
|Saddlebag Burger
|$12.00
A Saddlehorn staple. 1/3 pound of Lower Valley beef topped with your choice of cheese.
|Early Bird Gets the Sando
|$14.00
Great for lunch & dinner. Honestly, we’d even eat it for breakfast. Grilled chicken breast with pesto & ricotta on a toasty ciabatta roll.
|Shrimp and Chips
|$14.00
Premium tempura-fried shrimp brought to you atop a mound of fries. Served with tartar sauce & ranch.
More about Pocketstone Cafe
Pocketstone Cafe
444 Electric Ave., Bigfork
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Toast, biscuit, or English muffin with scrambled egg and choice of cheese. Meat is optional.
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.50
Toasted English muffin with grilled ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. Potatoes too.
|Short Stack
|$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes.
More about Schafer's Restaurant & Grill
Schafer's Restaurant & Grill
279 Eagle Bend Drive, Bigfork
|Popular items
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$24.00
seared rare / mixed greens / cabbage / carrot / cucumber / tomato / black sesame / wonton / pickled ginger / wasabi cream / soy ginger dressing/ avacado
|Wings
|$14.00
12 wings / choice of twisted traditional, asian bbq, or sweet spicy orange
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.00
(3) Smoked pork shoulder/ house BBQ/ honey cumin slaw
More about Bigfork Inn Marketplace
Bigfork Inn Marketplace
604 Electric Ave, Bigfork
More about Traditions at The Bigfork Inn
Traditions at The Bigfork Inn
604 Electric Ave, Bigfork
More about A Bar, Montana
A Bar, Montana
11032 MT Hwy 83, Bigfork