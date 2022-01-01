Bigfork restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bigfork's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Bigfork restaurants

Saddlehorn Bar and Grille image

 

Saddlehorn Bar and Grille

14746 Yenne Point Rd, Bigfork

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Saddlebag Burger$12.00
A Saddlehorn staple. 1/3 pound of Lower Valley beef topped with your choice of cheese.
Early Bird Gets the Sando$14.00
Great for lunch & dinner. Honestly, we’d even eat it for breakfast. Grilled chicken breast with pesto & ricotta on a toasty ciabatta roll.
Shrimp and Chips$14.00
Premium tempura-fried shrimp brought to you atop a mound of fries. Served with tartar sauce & ranch.
More about Saddlehorn Bar and Grille
Pocketstone Cafe image

 

Pocketstone Cafe

444 Electric Ave., Bigfork

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Toast, biscuit, or English muffin with scrambled egg and choice of cheese. Meat is optional.
Eggs Benedict$12.50
Toasted English muffin with grilled ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. Potatoes too.
Short Stack$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes.
More about Pocketstone Cafe
Riley's Pub & Schafer's Restaurant image

 

Schafer's Restaurant & Grill

279 Eagle Bend Drive, Bigfork

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Ahi Salad$24.00
seared rare / mixed greens / cabbage / carrot / cucumber / tomato / black sesame / wonton / pickled ginger / wasabi cream / soy ginger dressing/ avacado
Wings$14.00
12 wings / choice of twisted traditional, asian bbq, or sweet spicy orange
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
(3) Smoked pork shoulder/ house BBQ/ honey cumin slaw
More about Schafer's Restaurant & Grill
Buffalo Saloon of Bigfork image

 

Buffalo Saloon of Bigfork

5 Swan Way, Big Fork

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Buffalo Saloon of Bigfork
Restaurant banner

 

Pesca

14735 Sylvan Drive, Bigfork

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pesca
Restaurant banner

 

Schafer's Jack Shack

223 Eagle Bend Dr, Bigfork

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Schafer's Jack Shack
Bigfork Inn Marketplace image

 

Bigfork Inn Marketplace

604 Electric Ave, Bigfork

No reviews yet
More about Bigfork Inn Marketplace
Traditions at The Bigfork Inn image

FRENCH FRIES

Traditions at The Bigfork Inn

604 Electric Ave, Bigfork

Avg 4.2 (487 reviews)
More about Traditions at The Bigfork Inn
A Bar, Montana image

GRILL

A Bar, Montana

11032 MT Hwy 83, Bigfork

Avg 4.7 (129 reviews)
More about A Bar, Montana
