Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich Combo$5.99
Fish Sandwich + 5 Wings$10.99
Fish Sandwich Only
More about Hot Spot
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Little London

162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about The Little London

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Beef Salad

Fried Rice

Curry

Black Bean Soup

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Eel

Turkey Salad

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston