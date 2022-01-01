Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Hot Spot

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad
More about Hot Spot
The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
More about The Purple Onion -
FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
More about The Purple Onion
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

