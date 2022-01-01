Fried chicken salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
Mugshots Grill & Bar
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
