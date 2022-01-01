Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve ravioli

Daniel George image

 

Daniel George

2837 Culver Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Pork Ravioli$18.00
portobello, parmesan
More about Daniel George
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$13.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL

