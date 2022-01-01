Steak tacos in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve steak tacos

La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$3.25
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Kale Caesar Salad

Fajitas

Curly Fries

Panang Curry

Steak Fajitas

Mac And Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fritters

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston