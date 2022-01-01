Steak tacos in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve steak tacos
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
|Steak Taco
|$3.25
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)