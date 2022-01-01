Chocolate cake in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chocolate cake
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$6.95
|Chocolate Banana Cake
|$6.95
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|3 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
A crisp Oreo crust filled with a creamy whipped filling among chocolaty goodness!
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Chocolate Caramel Cake
|$6.00
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Chocolate Cake - Whole
|$39.00
Serves 12- 14 | Please order 2 business days in advance to guarantee availability
Yum Yai Thai Takeout
5426 US-280, Birmingham
|German chocolate cake
|$7.00
|Double Layer Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Chocolate Cake - Whole
|$39.00
Serves 12- 14 | Please order 2 business days in advance to guarantee availability
SEAFOOD
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
2824 5th Ave South, Birmingham
|Chocolate and Banana Mousse Cake
|$12.00
cocoa nib crumb, banana caramel