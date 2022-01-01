Chicken salad sandwiches in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Our housemade chicken salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side.
|Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.00
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.50
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.99
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Urban Cookhouse
1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham
Greenhouse - Homewood
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
GH Chicken Salad on house-made fruity nutty sourdough.
Urban Cookhouse
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
|Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Craft's on Church St.
49 Church St, Birmingham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Homewood Gourmet
1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Shredded White meat chicken with mayonnaise, celery and touch of honeymustard on fresh yeast bun.