Chicken salad sandwiches in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Our housemade chicken salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side.
Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
More about Urban Cookhouse
FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$7.50
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
More about The Purple Onion
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Our housemade chicken salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side.
Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
More about Urban Cookhouse
Greenhouse - Homewood

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
GH Chicken Salad on house-made fruity nutty sourdough.
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Our housemade chicken salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side.
Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Includes goldfish, fruit cup and a kid's drink.
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
More about Urban Cookhouse
Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Craft's on Church St.

49 Church St, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
More about Craft's on Church St.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Homewood Gourmet

1919 28th Ave S STE 113, Homewood

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Shredded White meat chicken with mayonnaise, celery and touch of honeymustard on fresh yeast bun.
More about Homewood Gourmet
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Our Housemade Chicken Salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

