Salmon in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Bowl image

 

brick & tin

214 20th St N, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Chilled roasted salmon, Snow's Bend Farm beets, avocado, walnuts, shaved carrots, lime & farro salad with vegan green goddess dressing
Super Salmon Salad image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Super Salmon Salad$16.45
honey soy glazed salmon, mixed greens, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette
Salmon Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Salmon Roll image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
