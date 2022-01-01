Salmon in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve salmon
More about brick & tin
brick & tin
214 20th St N, Birmingham
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Chilled roasted salmon, Snow's Bend Farm beets, avocado, walnuts, shaved carrots, lime & farro salad with vegan green goddess dressing
More about Carrigan's Public House
Carrigan's Public House
2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham
|Super Salmon Salad
|$16.45
honey soy glazed salmon, mixed greens, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.