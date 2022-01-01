Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve wedge salad

Main pic

 

Civitas - Mountain Brook

2031 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$10.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Onion, Radish, Asher Blue Cheese
More about Civitas - Mountain Brook
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, garlic croutons, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Item pic

 

Carrigan's Beer Garden

2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$8.95
romaine wedge, bacon lardon, crouton, tomato, bleu cheese drizzle
More about Carrigan's Beer Garden
Wedge Salad image

 

Troup's Pizza

3144 Heights Village, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$7.00
iceberg lettuce, creamy roasted tomato dressing, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles
More about Troup's Pizza
Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with creamy, Stilton dressing, crispy pancetta, fried shallots & crumbled blue cheese.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market

