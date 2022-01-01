Wedge salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve wedge salad
Civitas - Mountain Brook
2031 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Onion, Radish, Asher Blue Cheese
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, garlic croutons, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Carrigan's Beer Garden
2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM
|Wedge Salad
|$8.95
romaine wedge, bacon lardon, crouton, tomato, bleu cheese drizzle
Troup's Pizza
3144 Heights Village, Birmingham
|Wedge Salad
|$7.00
iceberg lettuce, creamy roasted tomato dressing, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles