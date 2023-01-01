Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve taco salad

Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Taco Salad$11.99
Beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.
Meat Taco Salad$12.99
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
Back Alley Bar and Grill image

 

Back Alley Bowl and Grill

649 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.95
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled will cool greens, diced onion, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with cilantro lime dressing and sour cream and salsa. You can choose seasoned ground beef or chicken.
More about Back Alley Bowl and Grill

