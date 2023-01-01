Taco salad in Bishop
Bishop restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$11.99
Beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.
|Meat Taco Salad
|$12.99
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.
More about Back Alley Bowl and Grill
Back Alley Bowl and Grill
649 N Main St, Bishop
|Taco Salad
|$12.95
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled will cool greens, diced onion, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with cilantro lime dressing and sour cream and salsa. You can choose seasoned ground beef or chicken.