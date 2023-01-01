Turkey salad in Bishop
Bishop restaurants that serve turkey salad
More about Great Basin Bakery
Great Basin Bakery
275 South Main Street Unit D, Bishop
|Turkey Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
A unique blend of tender turkey chunks, walnuts, cranberries, apricots & crisp celery and onion in a mayonnaise dressing. Served with Lettuce & Tomato on our fresh bread. ALLERGEN NOTICE-contains nuts.
|Turkey Salad ala carte
|$6.75
Skip the carbs and have our delicious turkey salad on a bed of fresh lettuce. Note: contains walnuts and green onions