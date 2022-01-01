Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve garden salad

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GARDEN SALAD$5.95
More about Whiskey Creek
Schats Roadhouse image

 

Schats Roadhouse

871 N Main Street, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, avocado and croutons.
More about Schats Roadhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop

Fudge

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Taquitos

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Pork Chops

