Caesar salad in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve caesar salad

Main pic

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
More about Whiskey Creek
Schats Roadhouse image

 

Schats Roadhouse

871 N Main Street, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp greens, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Schats Roadhouse

