Go
Toast

Bistr09

There's Always Something Going On at B9
Bistr09 is a classic French brasserie newly created by renown French Chef, Damien Watel & wife Lisa. The 09 in the name stands for, of course, the neighborhood zip code - but also their 9th restaurant creation in the city. The decor is a fresh, bright new look with a timeless elegance.
Our Bistro is perfectly situated in the heart of Alamo Heights, in the former well known French restaurant ‘L’Etoile’ space. The sleek new design will dazzle your eyes, and you'll experience exceptional service and food that ‘Bistro Vatel’ was known for.
Private group lunches are also available for booking with arranged transportation. For more information, please contact us 210-245-8156.

6106 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Parm Risotto$8.00
P\\f Creme Brulee
P\\f Bib Salad
P/f Sauteed Flounder$38.00
See full menu

Location

6106 Broadway

Alamo Heights TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Upscale Mexican Cuisine, a combination of tex mex and Mexican fare.

Smoke Shack Catering

No reviews yet

WE ARE SOLD OUT!!! Please call us at 210-957-1430 if you have any questions, or email us at bastethanksgivingever@gmail.com.

Honchos - The House of Churros

No reviews yet

Est. 2019. After our big success with our Food Truck we opened our Brick and Mortar in the heart of San Antonio. Menu and fun expanded. A fresh and trendy family environment coffee shop with a twist of classic and warm bakery shop. Our store is recently renovated thinking in safety measures and improved fast quality service; located off the main Broadway street in the beautiful Alamo Heights neighborhood.

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

No reviews yet

From fresh baked pizzas out of our wood burning brick ovens, hand-formed charbroiled burgers and house-made dressings EZ’s has been serving up America’s favorite foods since 1989!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston