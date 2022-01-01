Bistr09
Bistr09 is a classic French brasserie newly created by renown French Chef, Damien Watel & wife Lisa. The 09 in the name stands for, of course, the neighborhood zip code - but also their 9th restaurant creation in the city. The decor is a fresh, bright new look with a timeless elegance.
Our Bistro is perfectly situated in the heart of Alamo Heights, in the former well known French restaurant ‘L’Etoile’ space. The sleek new design will dazzle your eyes, and you'll experience exceptional service and food that ‘Bistro Vatel’ was known for.
Private group lunches are also available for booking with arranged transportation. For more information, please contact us 210-245-8156.
Location
Alamo Heights TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
