Go
Toast

Blue Moon Diner

Open for Dine In with Reservation, and Curbside Pickup Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday from 8am-4pm (Last seating at 3:30). Serving Dine In Brunch on Saturday & Sunday from 8am-3pm (Last seating at 2:30)
Comfort Food for Uncomfortable Times.

606 W Main St • $

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)

Popular Items

Belgian Waffle$7.00
fluffy waffle with nooks and crannies, topped with whipped cream
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and Papa Weaver's sausage
Diner Burger$9.00
Classic Diner Burger, cooked to temp with your choice of fixin's, also with side
Pancake Platter$8.00
3 buttermilk griddle cakes served with side of 'Lamb Sugarworks' VT Maple Syrup and butter
French Fries$3.00
small side of housecut french fries
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Your choice of cheese and toast, with egg to order, and crispy bacon
Coffee$2.00
Trager Brothers Blue Moon Blend
Artisan Bacon$6.00
Nodine's Bayou (Creole) Bacon, thick cut
Home Fries$3.00
Diced potatoes, with onion and pepper, seasoned, roasted and griddled
Your Omelette$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

606 W Main St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern & Grocery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vision BBQ

No reviews yet

Real Deal BBQ, everything scratch made in house, (Except the Buns!) Meats are slow smoked over Oak! Lots of Parking. Come in and enjoy!

Guajiros Miami Eatery

No reviews yet

Our food is inspired by the everyday meals of the city of Miami. Strong influences in Cuban dishes with Central and South American fares. We put our own twists to some dishes and some we keep them classic. Our coffee program is based on the classic Miami “Ventana” or window. We are not baristas but our coffee will bring you back to life.

Bowerbird Bakeshop

No reviews yet

Eclectic, scratch-made bakery specializing in European-inspired pastries crafted with seasonal, local ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston