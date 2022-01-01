Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Blue Springs

Go
Blue Springs restaurants
Toast

Blue Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs

1175 Mo Northwest Hwy 7, Blue Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Traditional Nashville hot breaded sandwich with hot oil served on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tender chicken breast with tangy wing sauce, Swiss, lettuce, & tomato. Johnny’s ranch dressing on the side. Choose grilled or crispy.
More about Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
Banner pic

 

Kitchen+Bar - Independence - Drury #157

20300 E 42nd Street S, Blue Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Cheese
More about Kitchen+Bar - Independence - Drury #157

Browse other tasty dishes in Blue Springs

Chicken Tenders

Sundaes

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Blue Springs to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston