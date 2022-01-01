Chicken sandwiches in Blue Springs
Blue Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
1175 Mo Northwest Hwy 7, Blue Springs
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Traditional Nashville hot breaded sandwich with hot oil served on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch on the side.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Tender chicken breast with tangy wing sauce, Swiss, lettuce, & tomato. Johnny’s ranch dressing on the side. Choose grilled or crispy.