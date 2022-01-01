Bluffton American restaurants you'll love

Bluffton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bluffton

Chow Daddy's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chow Daddy's

15 Towne Dr, Bluffton

Avg 4.1 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poke$19.00
kosher wild caught AA raw tuna,
avocado, basmati rice, mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle
Steak Taco$8.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, sliced sirloin, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle and house pickled peppers
Grilled Salmon Bowl$25.00
Atlantic salmon, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice, dressed green slaw
More about Chow Daddy's
The Bluffton Room image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Bluffton Room

15 Promenade St, Bluffton

Avg 4.7 (1786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Artichoke$10.00
char grilled, served with our house aioli
Caesar Salad$10.00
our famous tableside salad, prepared for you to enjoy at home. Dressing served on the side.
8 oz Filet$49.00
our prime filet, served with herbed baby Dutch potato, seasonal vegetables
More about The Bluffton Room
Truffles Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Truffles Cafe

91 Towne Dr., Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatloaf$22.00
grilled with a bbq glaze, vidalia onion chutney, buttermilk mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable
Classic Burger$17.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard,
choice of cheese on warm brioche with crispy shoestring fries
New Orleans w Chicken$26.00
our spicy and creamy alfredo sauce, linguini, tasso ham, sweet bell peppers, parmesan cheese
More about Truffles Cafe
Southern Barrel Brewing Co. image

 

Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

375 Buckwalter Place Blvd, Bluffton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basic Baja Becky$3.99
Sriracha ranch, avocado, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Chicken Wings$13.99
8 smoked wings, deep fried and tossed with the sauce of your choice, served with celery and blue cheese dressing or ranch.
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
Giant soft pretzel served with your choice of beer mustard, queso, beer cheese, or marinara (vegetarian)
More about Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
FARM Bluffton image

 

FARM Bluffton

1301 May River Road, Bluffton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Charcoal Cumin Lamb Kofta$18.00
spring peas, farro, lemon, coriander, chili oil, mint, benne seed
Tomato Dumpling$17.00
broccoli rabe, labneh, toasted garlic, chili, lemon, parmesan
Chicken Pad Krapow$17.00
holy basil, asparagus, serrano chili, red onion, carolina gold rice, oyster sauce
More about FARM Bluffton
Consumer pic

 

Strange Bird

258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15, Bluffton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COAL ROASTED SWEET POTATO$12.00
macha, green onion, crispy shallots, peanut
STRANGE BOX
Served with homemade tortillas, pickled vegetables and salsas
- For the Turkey and Brisket we recommend ½ lb per person as your main or ¼ lb per
person if youre mixing and matching
- For the Ribs we recommend 1 lb per person a your main or ½ lb for mixing and matching
PORK SPARE RIBS AL PASTOR$14.00
tomato conserve, cumin, oregano
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
More about Strange Bird
Sippin Cow Cafe image

 

Sippin Cow Cafe

36 Promenade street, Bluffton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIPPIN COW SPECIAL$10.00
TWO EGGS ALMOST ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF BACON, HAM OR SAUSAGE, HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, CHOICE OF TOAST COFFEE OR TEA
TURKEY MELT$12.00
TURKEY, TOMATO, ONION, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD ON CUBAN BREAD
CHICKEN TENDERS AND TATER TOTS$5.00
GLUTEN FREE OR BREAD CHICKEN TENDERS
More about Sippin Cow Cafe
Butcher's Market and Deli image

 

Butcher's Market and Deli

102 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standing Rib Roast$28.99
Weights will be within a .25 lb of your order weight (not exact)
Butcher's Blend Burger$9.99
$11.99 8oz Burger Pattie seasoned, Toasted Kaiser Roll, 1 Cheese topped your way
Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
5 oz meat, Peppers, onions, Mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, on hogie roll
More about Butcher's Market and Deli
Pour Richards image

 

Pour Richards

4376 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
200.00$200.00
More about Pour Richards

