Bluffton American restaurants you'll love

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chow Daddy's
15 Towne Dr, Bluffton
|Poke
|$19.00
kosher wild caught AA raw tuna,
avocado, basmati rice, mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle
|Steak Taco
|$8.50
Homemade soft corn tortilla, sliced sirloin, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle and house pickled peppers
|Grilled Salmon Bowl
|$25.00
Atlantic salmon, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice, dressed green slaw
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Bluffton Room
15 Promenade St, Bluffton
|Grilled Artichoke
|$10.00
char grilled, served with our house aioli
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
our famous tableside salad, prepared for you to enjoy at home. Dressing served on the side.
|8 oz Filet
|$49.00
our prime filet, served with herbed baby Dutch potato, seasonal vegetables
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Truffles Cafe
91 Towne Dr., Bluffton
|Meatloaf
|$22.00
grilled with a bbq glaze, vidalia onion chutney, buttermilk mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable
|Classic Burger
|$17.00
ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard,
choice of cheese on warm brioche with crispy shoestring fries
|New Orleans w Chicken
|$26.00
our spicy and creamy alfredo sauce, linguini, tasso ham, sweet bell peppers, parmesan cheese
Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd, Bluffton
|Basic Baja Becky
|$3.99
Sriracha ranch, avocado, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Wings
|$13.99
8 smoked wings, deep fried and tossed with the sauce of your choice, served with celery and blue cheese dressing or ranch.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
Giant soft pretzel served with your choice of beer mustard, queso, beer cheese, or marinara (vegetarian)
FARM Bluffton
1301 May River Road, Bluffton
|Charcoal Cumin Lamb Kofta
|$18.00
spring peas, farro, lemon, coriander, chili oil, mint, benne seed
|Tomato Dumpling
|$17.00
broccoli rabe, labneh, toasted garlic, chili, lemon, parmesan
|Chicken Pad Krapow
|$17.00
holy basil, asparagus, serrano chili, red onion, carolina gold rice, oyster sauce
Strange Bird
258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15, Bluffton
|COAL ROASTED SWEET POTATO
|$12.00
macha, green onion, crispy shallots, peanut
|STRANGE BOX
Served with homemade tortillas, pickled vegetables and salsas
- For the Turkey and Brisket we recommend ½ lb per person as your main or ¼ lb per
person if youre mixing and matching
- For the Ribs we recommend 1 lb per person a your main or ½ lb for mixing and matching
|PORK SPARE RIBS AL PASTOR
|$14.00
tomato conserve, cumin, oregano
Served with a variety of house-made salsas, tortillas & pickled vegetables
Sippin Cow Cafe
36 Promenade street, Bluffton
|SIPPIN COW SPECIAL
|$10.00
TWO EGGS ALMOST ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF BACON, HAM OR SAUSAGE, HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, CHOICE OF TOAST COFFEE OR TEA
|TURKEY MELT
|$12.00
TURKEY, TOMATO, ONION, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD ON CUBAN BREAD
|CHICKEN TENDERS AND TATER TOTS
|$5.00
GLUTEN FREE OR BREAD CHICKEN TENDERS
Butcher's Market and Deli
102 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton
|Standing Rib Roast
|$28.99
Weights will be within a .25 lb of your order weight (not exact)
|Butcher's Blend Burger
|$9.99
$11.99 8oz Burger Pattie seasoned, Toasted Kaiser Roll, 1 Cheese topped your way
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.99
5 oz meat, Peppers, onions, Mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, on hogie roll