Chicken fried steaks in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Fajita Jalisco (Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp)
|$25.00
Steak, chicken & shrimp. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
|Mix Fajita (Steak And Chicken)
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.