Short ribs in Bordentown

Bordentown restaurants
Bordentown restaurants that serve short ribs

Flying pig tavern and tap image

 

The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

167 US 130 N, Bordentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Pizza$19.00
More about The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill

262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown

Avg 4.3 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib Risotto$29.00
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill

