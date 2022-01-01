Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Bordentown
/
Bordentown
/
Short Ribs
Bordentown restaurants that serve short ribs
The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
167 US 130 N, Bordentown
No reviews yet
Short Rib Pizza
$19.00
More about The Flying Pig Tavern & Tap
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
262 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown
Avg 4.3
(484 reviews)
Braised Short Rib Risotto
$29.00
More about Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
Trenton
