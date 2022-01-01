Bottlecraft Long Beach
Bottlecraft Long Beach beer shop is a craft beer bar with 27 beers on draft, plus a large bottle list as well as wine, kombucha and cider available by the glass. In May, we were recognized as one of LA’s top 10 craft beer spots by Hopped LA!
Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.
4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10
Location
4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kroft LBC
The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines - Crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, and a Canadian junk-food staple, is a specialty on our menu.
The fries are double fried to perfection, piled with fresh cheese curds, homemade gravies and signature toppings to reinterpret the Canadian classic. To further entice your culinary senses, are market-driven sandwiches, delectable sides and dipping sauces, soups, and refreshments all made from scratch, in-house at The Kroft.
Amorcito
Come in and enjoy!
Hojas Tea House
Come on in and enjoy!
Cluck & Blaze
We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.