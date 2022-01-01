Bottlecraft Long Beach beer shop is a craft beer bar with 27 beers on draft, plus a large bottle list as well as wine, kombucha and cider available by the glass. In May, we were recognized as one of LA’s top 10 craft beer spots by Hopped LA!

Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.



4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10