Go
Toast

Bottlecraft Long Beach

Bottlecraft Long Beach beer shop is a craft beer bar with 27 beers on draft, plus a large bottle list as well as wine, kombucha and cider available by the glass. In May, we were recognized as one of LA’s top 10 craft beer spots by Hopped LA!
Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.

4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Kroft LBC

No reviews yet

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines - Crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, and a Canadian junk-food staple, is a specialty on our menu.
The fries are double fried to perfection, piled with fresh cheese curds, homemade gravies and signature toppings to reinterpret the Canadian classic. To further entice your culinary senses, are market-driven sandwiches, delectable sides and dipping sauces, soups, and refreshments all made from scratch, in-house at The Kroft.

Amorcito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hojas Tea House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cluck & Blaze

No reviews yet

We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston