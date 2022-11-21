Restaurant header imageView gallery

Georgia's Restaurant Long Beach Exchange

No reviews yet

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155

LONG BEACH, CA 90808

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter
Fried Catfish
Fried Chicken

Thanksgiving Special

Turkey Dinner Special

Turkey Dinner Special

$32.00

Slow roasted turkey over cornbread stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy, plus a cornbread, and your choice of selected soulful side.

Turkey Dinner Special (serves 4-6)

Turkey Dinner Special (serves 4-6)

$160.00

Slow roasted turkey over cornbread stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy, plus cornbread, and your choice of selected soulful side (serves 4-6).

Corn Bread

Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter

Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter

$3.45

Three homemade cornbreads and honey butter.

Corn Bread + Honey Butter

Corn Bread + Honey Butter

$1.50

One homemade cornbread and honey butter.

Small Bites

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.45

All cajun seasened french fires

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.45

Fresh mince garlic, herb seasend french fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.45

Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

Freshly sliced green tomatoes, deep fried to order, served with side of lemon aioli

Pulled Pork Slider (single)

Pulled Pork Slider (single)

$3.65

Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)

Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)

$10.95

Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce

Half & Half Wings

Half & Half Wings

$11.90

Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce

Crispy Wings (breaded)

Crispy Wings (breaded)

$9.95

Herb seasoned party wings, coated with signature cornmeal crust, served traditionally, or tossed over spicy, mild, bbq, or lemon pepper sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Crispy fries loaded with slow simmered house made chili covered in cheese.

Piggy Cheese Fries

Piggy Cheese Fries

$10.95

Crispy fries loaded served under slow roasted BBQ pork covered in cheese.

Southern Yams Chicken Tenders

Southern Yams Chicken Tenders

$11.95

White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries

Plate-up

Plate up served with choice of two soulful sides
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.95

Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$14.95

Blackened seasned Tilapia, 8-9oz, grilled to order, topped w/ citrus mango salsa

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.95

Grilled to order, herb seasoned, boneless chicken breast

Smothered Pork Chops

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.95

Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$17.95

Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust

Blackend Catfish

$18.95

Blackened seasned Farmed Raised Catfish, 8-9oz, pan fried to order

Picanha Steak

Picanha Steak

$19.95

USDA choice, lean 6oz, grilled to order, topped w/ chimmichurri sauce

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

$21.95

Black Angus Choice, lean 8oz, hand seasoned, grilled to order

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (half rack)

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (half rack)

$21.95

Half rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (full rack)

St. Louis BBQ. Ribs (full rack)

$32.95

Full rack of slow roasted St. Louis cut BBQ pork ribs, glazed in signature bbq sauce

Specialties

Fish & Grits

$13.95
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.95

Signature fried chicken, belgian waffle, maple syrup, creaming honey butter

Shrimp & Grits

$15.95
Blackend Chicken Pasta

Blackend Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles

Gretchen's Jambalaya

Gretchen's Jambalaya

$17.95

Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice

Louisiana Tilapia & Shrimp

Louisiana Tilapia & Shrimp

$18.95

Creole seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp, tomato creole sauce, over rice

Gumbo

Gumbo

$19.95

Traditional savory roux broth, cooked with shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with garlic rice.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Organic brioche, herb seasoned chicken, garlic mayo, spring mix, sliced tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Organic brioche, house bbq, onion straws, spring mix, sliced tomatoes

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Organic brioche, slow roasted, gently pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.95

Ciabatta bread, Black Angus Choice, arugula, sliced tomatoes, garlic mayo, pesto sauce (contains nuts)

Cajun Shrimp Sandwich

Cajun Shrimp Sandwich

$14.95

Po’Boy

Spicy Andouille Po'Boy

Spicy Andouille Po'Boy

$10.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, dejon mustard

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli

Fried Catfish Po' Boy

Fried Catfish Po' Boy

$15.95

French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, tarter sauce

Salads

Georgia's House

Georgia's House

$9.95

Spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans (contains nuts), Add grilled chicken + $4.95

Georgia's Blue

Georgia's Blue

$14.95

Grilled blackened chicken, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Sauteed Blackend Shrimp, Spring mix, roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mango sauce

Tri-Tip Salad

Tri-Tip Salad

$16.95

Grilled to order Black Angus tri-tip, blue cheese, spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, red peppers, mandarin oranges

Georgia's Peach Salad

Georgia's Peach Salad

$12.25Out of stock

Spring mix, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans, fresh peaches, feta cheese (contains nuts), Add grilled chicken + $4.95

Soulful Sides

Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter

$3.45

Corn Bread (dozen)

$14.00

French Fries

$4.45

Mac & Cheese

$5.45

Collard Greens

$4.95

Yams

$4.95

Red Beans & Rice

$4.95

Seasonal Veggies

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Baked Beans

$4.45

Black Eyed Peas

$4.95

Rice (Garlic)

$3.95

Corn On The Cobb

$4.95

Potato Salad

$4.45

Mashed-potatoes

$4.45

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.95

Chili

$4.95

Bacon Gravy

$3.45

House Gravy

$2.45

Small House Salad

$6.00

Grits

$4.45

One Waffle

$9.95

Garlic Bread

$1.65

Onions Straws

$4.95

Andouille

$3.45

Chili Mac

$6.45

Chili & Rice

$4.45

Red Beans

$4.45

Cajun Rice

$4.45

Gumbo (cup)

$7.45

Peach Slaw

$4.95Out of stock

Bowls

Hoppin' John Bowl

Hoppin' John Bowl

$10.45

Slow simmered black eye peas, deboned smoked turkey neck, served with garlic rice

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$11.45

slow simmered red beans, andouille and mild italian sauce, served with garlic rice

Chili Mac Bowl

Chili Mac Bowl

$12.45

Golden creamy mac and cheese, served over homemade chili

Mac On Pulled Pork

$13.95

Desserts

Peach Cobbler (slice)

$8.95

Homemade rustic style peach cobbler

Sweet Potato Pie (slice)

$4.45

Homemade sweet potato pie.

Lemon Cake (slice)

$3.95

Homemade lemon cake.

Pound Cake (slice)

$3.95

Homemade pound cake.

Chicken Buckets

Fried Chicken Bucket (4 legs & 4 Thighs)

$30.00

Bucket of fried chicken (4 legs & 4 thighs), plus two large soulful sides

Chicken Tenders Bucket (8 tenders)

$17.00

Bucket of fried chicken (10 chiccken tenders), plus two soulful sides

Breast Bucket (6 boneless breast)

$37.00

Bucket of fried chicken (6 bonesless breast), plus two soulful sides

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.45

Sweet Tea

$3.45

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Original Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.45

Strawberry Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.45

Catering Feast

Family Feast (up to 5)

$75.00

Cooked to order bundle, includes fired chicken bucket and half dozen of catfish, house salad, and half dozen of corn bread, plus three large soulful sides.

Georgia's Intimate (up to 10)

$225.00

Cooked to order bundle, includes 3 full racks of BBQ pork ribs, fried chicken (dark meat), pulled pork, and andouille sausage, house salad and corn bread, plus four soulful sides.

Merchandise

Georgia's T-Shirt

$16.00

Georgia's Hoodie

$34.00

Georgia's Beanie

$18.00

Georgia's Hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH, CA 90808

Georgia's Restaurant image
Georgia's Restaurant image
Georgia's Restaurant image
Georgia's Restaurant image

