- Home
- /
- Long Beach
- /
- Chocolate Bash - Long Beach - LBX - 4101 McGowen St Suite 115
Chocolate Bash - Long Beach - LBX 4101 McGowen St Suite 115
No reviews yet
4101 Mcgowen Street
Long Beach, CA 90808
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bash Specials
Bash Roll
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
Crepuccini
2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Bash Burger
4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping
Banana Roll
a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping
Sushi Crepe
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
Sampler Plate
get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)
Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)
20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings
Cream Puffs
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Cheesecake
a slice of cheesecake served with your choice of topping
Lava Cake
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
Chocolate Chip Cookie
a chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice-cream and a drizzle of Belgium chocolate
Fruit and Dip Plate
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
Nutella Fruit Salad Cup
a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella
Brownies Ice Cream Cup
warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping
Krispy Ice Cream Cup
three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate