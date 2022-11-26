  • Home
Chocolate Bash - Long Beach - LBX 4101 McGowen St Suite 115

4101 Mcgowen Street

Long Beach, CA 90808

BYO Pastries

CREPE

CREPE

$4.99
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )

MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )

$4.99
PANCAKE

PANCAKE

$4.99
WAFFLE

WAFFLE

$4.99

Bash Specials

Bash Roll

Bash Roll

$13.99

crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate

Crepuccini

Crepuccini

$16.99

2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Bash Burger

Bash Burger

$14.99

4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping

Banana Roll

Banana Roll

$9.99

a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping

Sushi Crepe

Sushi Crepe

$13.99

sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$24.99

get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)

$16.99

20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings

Cream Puffs

Cream Puffs

$8.99

10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99

a slice of cheesecake served with your choice of topping

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.99

warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

a chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice-cream and a drizzle of Belgium chocolate

Fruit and Dip Plate

Fruit and Dip Plate

$14.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue

Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )

Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )

$18.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue

Nutella Fruit Salad Cup

Nutella Fruit Salad Cup

$8.99

a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella

Brownies Ice Cream Cup

Brownies Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping

Krispy Ice Cream Cup

Krispy Ice Cream Cup

$9.99

three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate

Bash Treats

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$1.99+
Oreo Bites

Oreo Bites

$1.49+

Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Banana Stick

Banana Stick

$3.99