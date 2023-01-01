Nachos in Bremerton
Bremerton restaurants that serve nachos
Campana's Pizzeria - 724 Lebo Blvd.
724 Lebo Blvd., Bremerton
|Ravioli Nachos
|$15.00
Fried house ravioli, sausage and beef alfredo, provolone, mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese, black olive, chipotle roasted garlic aioli, lime crema and topped with Pico de Gallo
Tracyton Public House
403 NW Tracy Ave., Bremerton
|NACHOS HALF ORDER
|$12.95
Fried to order tortilla chips covered with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapeños, & cheese.
Add beef or chicken $1.75
|NACHOS
|$18.95
Fried to order tortilla chips covered with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapeños, & cheese.
Add beef or chicken for $3