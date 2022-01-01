Burritos in Brentwood
Brentwood restaurants that serve burritos
Esquina Cantina
710 Old Hickory Blvd #302, Brentwood
|Burrito Bowl - Tinga
|$12.00
|Burrito Bowl - Steak
|$12.00
|Burrito Bowl - Chicken
|$10.00
Cinco De Mayo Brentwood
4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood
|(23) Hot and Spicy Burrito
|$11.50
|(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo
|$10.99
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Just Love Coffee
7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.