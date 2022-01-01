Philly cheesesteaks in Bryan
Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan
201 W 26th St, Bryan
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$11.00
Seasoned Sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella toasted to perfection on fresh bread.
Fat Shack
4309 Wellborn Road, Bryan
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.