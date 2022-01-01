Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$10.99
grilled chicken breast, homemade basil pesto, melted jack cheese, sliced tomato, gourmet bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.30
Pulled smoked chicken, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.
Chuck's Chicken Sandwich$10.30
Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, choice of red pepper mayo, Jamaican jerk mayo or regular mayo.
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

7141 W 79th St, Burbank

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Factory Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$9.95
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
L.A. Chicken Sandwich$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
More about Slice Factory

