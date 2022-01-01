Chicken sandwiches in Burbank
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe
6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
grilled chicken breast, homemade basil pesto, melted jack cheese, sliced tomato, gourmet bun
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.30
Pulled smoked chicken, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.
|Chuck's Chicken Sandwich
|$10.30
Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, choice of red pepper mayo, Jamaican jerk mayo or regular mayo.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
7141 W 79th St, Burbank
|Factory Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$9.95
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
|L.A. Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.